Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 98,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 74,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

Insider Activity at Century Lithium

In other Century Lithium news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

