Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 30.2% in September

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 689,593 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth $955,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EBR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 704,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,520. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Stories

