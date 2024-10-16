Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

CELH stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Celsius has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

