CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,873 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWN stock opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

