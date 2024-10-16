CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $913.85 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $916.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $855.42. The stock has a market cap of $868.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

