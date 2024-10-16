CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.02 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 189.50 ($2.47). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 929,481 shares trading hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.76. The company has a market capitalization of £250.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2,055.56.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth alerts:

Insider Transactions at CC Japan Income & Growth

In other CC Japan Income & Growth news, insider Craig Cleland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($12,144.16). In other news, insider June Aitken bought 365 shares of CC Japan Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £671.60 ($876.99). Also, insider Craig Cleland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($12,144.16). Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About CC Japan Income & Growth

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.