CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 37162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

CBS Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

