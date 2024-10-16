Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $440.00 at Evercore ISI

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.10. 24,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $260.13 and a 12 month high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,647,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 237.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.