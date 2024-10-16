Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 237.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.41.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

