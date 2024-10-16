Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after acquiring an additional 222,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,717,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,736. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.64 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.