Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $134.60.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.