Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $12.56 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.56 billion and $398.75 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.21 or 0.03890618 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00041919 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007486 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011645 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012061 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006680 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
