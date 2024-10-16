Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $12.60 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.60 billion and $416.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.76 or 0.03871041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00041174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

