Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

