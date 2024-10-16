Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 56,611 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

