Capstone Copper Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Insiders have sold a total of 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.