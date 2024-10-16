Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) is Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Investments & Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 5.1% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of CGGR opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

