Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

