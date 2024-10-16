Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 761.0% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 786,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $268,851,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $374.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.81 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.28.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at $377,373,165.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

