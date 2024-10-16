Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,450,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,594.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

