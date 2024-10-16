Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $30.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $201.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

