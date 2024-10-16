Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) and RH (NYSE:RH) Financial Survey

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) and Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RH and Canadian Tire”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RH $3.03 billion 2.04 $127.56 million $1.70 197.25 Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A $7.48 21.70

RH has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Tire. Canadian Tire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 1 8 6 0 2.33 Canadian Tire 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RH and Canadian Tire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RH currently has a consensus price target of $322.54, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given RH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RH is more favorable than Canadian Tire.

Profitability

This table compares RH and Canadian Tire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 1.13% -11.29% 0.77% Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of RH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Canadian Tire shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of RH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RH beats Canadian Tire on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products. This segment offers its products under the Canadian Tire, Canadian Tire Gas, Pro Hockey Life, Mark's, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and SportChek brand names. This segment also participates in loyalty programs, as well as sells its products online. The CT REIT segment operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust that holds a portfolio of properties comprising Canadian Tire stores, Canadian Tire anchored retail developments, industrial properties, mixed-use commercial property, and development properties. The Financial Services segment provides consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits; and savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

