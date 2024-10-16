BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 124,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 162,749 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $15.38.

BW LPG Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $876.49 million during the quarter.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,598,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $12,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $2,365,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter valued at about $2,050,000.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.