Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
BCUCF opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.01. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.
