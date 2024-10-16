Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

BCUCF opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.01. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.