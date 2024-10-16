Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

BRKR stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bruker by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bruker by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

