Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

