Brokers Issue Forecasts for Asure Software, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Asure Software in a research report issued on Friday, October 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asure Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

ASUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,753.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.