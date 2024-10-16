Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) PT at $61.75

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several research firms have commented on UL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

