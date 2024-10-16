Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $137.33

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.33.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $138.37.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after purchasing an additional 125,543 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 92.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 846,967 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,018,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 978,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.