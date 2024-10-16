British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BTI opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

