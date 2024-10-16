Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.43 and last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 119018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Brinker International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

