BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at $54,638,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

