Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP John Rosenthal Sells 4,265 Shares

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,502.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $226,100.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

