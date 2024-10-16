Brett Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Brett has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $88.61 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Brett has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Brett alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00250653 BTC.

About Brett

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.10462875 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $89,365,533.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Brett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brett and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.