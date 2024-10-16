Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,489.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

