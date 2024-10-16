Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.50. 152,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,022,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,852,986.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,285.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,907 shares of company stock worth $7,581,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 149.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.