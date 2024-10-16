Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 5,402 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after purchasing an additional 790,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 233,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 584,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

