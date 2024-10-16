Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

