Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

