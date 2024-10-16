Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $744,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $638.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

