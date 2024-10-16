Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 438.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after buying an additional 4,010,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 3,782,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,100 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.21.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $54.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

