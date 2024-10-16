Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 507037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 457,424 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,542 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

