Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 999 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of -491.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

