Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

