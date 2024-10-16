Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE V opened at $279.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.07 and a 200 day moving average of $272.63. The company has a market capitalization of $510.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

