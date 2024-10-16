Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in International Business Machines by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 122,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

