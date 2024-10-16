Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,700 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,130.18.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $29.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,337.27. 123,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,224. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,371.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,922.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,807.84. The firm has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

