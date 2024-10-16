BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of BKSY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 298,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,036. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $891.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,654.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,672.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,654.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth about $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.