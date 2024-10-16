Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCX. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 65,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,089,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 206,335 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 60,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.