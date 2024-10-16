BitShares (BTS) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $5.22 million and $73,274.03 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.